× MPD: Man robbed, shot early Sunday morning

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis police say a man was robbed and shot early Sunday morning.

According to the police, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of Kirby Parkway, near Extra Space Storage.

The victim told police he had been walking from Dee’s Oil corner store in the 6400 block of E. Shelby Drive and was approaching Extra Space Storage when the suspect walked up to him. The suspect asked the victim if he had a lighter. As the victim began to reach into his pocket, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money.

Police say there was a struggle between the victim and suspect that led to the gun going off. The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading southbound towards Shelby Drive.

The victim told police that it took him a minute to realize that he had been shot.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend picked him up at the corner of Kirby Parkway and Valleydale and took him to the hospital. The victim is in non-critical condition.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.