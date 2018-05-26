× Mother of 9-year-old girl killed in car crash released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother who was charged for the crash that killed a 9-year-old girl is now out and is dealing with all the emotions the past week has brought.

Racqual Conner was the mother who fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in Orange Mound while her three children were in the car.

Conner is a rapper, after performing in a show Saturday night she picked up her three children from their babysitter and headed home.

They were just a block away when the crash happened.

Physically Conner is doing ok. She suffered broken ribs and had injuries to her mouth.

Mentally though she said she has just been very emotional but her family has been her rock through this tough time.

Earlier today her and her family were out here at Charjean Park all to celebrate the life of Jaliya Lewis.

At just 9-years-old Jaliya was heading down the right path. She was doing well in school and was involved in a lot of activities.

Conner says despite the Judgements many have made about her parenting she loved her daughter and always wanted the best for her.

Since being released from jail and dealing with the death of her daughter and court appearances she says she’s feeling many emotions of anger, frustration and disbelief.

“Here I am trying to take care of my kids and I get convicted, they did me like a thief in the night. they charged me,” Conner said.

Conner was in jail on charges of negligent homicide, driving with a suspended license and no insurance and violation of the child restraint law.

Conner will return to court on Tuesday.

Tonight at 10 p.m. Symone Woolridge speaks with Conner about how she is handling all of this on top of making funeral arrangements for her daughter while recovering from her own injuries.