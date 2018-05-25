× Two injured in overnight shootings in Highland Heights, South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were busy handling two overnight shootings that left two individuals injured.

The first man was found laying in the street on Holmes and Henry Avenue in front of the Atlantic Oaks Apartments in Highland Heights.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said it’s still not clear where the man was shot and no suspects have been taken into custody.

Police were also called to a possible drive-by shooting in South Memphis.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound on South Orleans, but it appears not to be life threatening.

Police were also called to an address on Shadowlawn as well as South Parkway and Lauderdale looking for possible evidence.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You can also submit anonymous tips online.