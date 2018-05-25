× Thousands of flags placed to honor fallen at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. — National Guard soldiers walked among the headstones of Arlington National Cemetery with a very special mission. This week, they placed thousands of flags on the graves of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

It’s an annual tradition known as “Flags In.”

“Putting flags on all of these graves,” said. Staff Sgt. Amanda Carrasco. “You don’t really realize how many people have made the ultimate sacrifice, so I think it’s just really humbling for me.”

Each one had a name, a date and a story to tell. It provided these guard members a moment to reflect.

“Every time I read a name, I try to just — I was kind of just thinking about that family member and just what it meant to them,” added Carrasco.

“It’s kind of a moment to reflect.”

A moment for each hero on Memorial Day weekend.

This weekend, there’s a flag placement ceremony right here in the Mid-South. It’s Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the Memphis National Cemetery on Townes Avenue. Scouts from across the Mid-South will place thousands of flags throughout the cemetery in honor of the veterans buried there.