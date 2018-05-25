× Police make more arrests in church burglaries

West Memphis, Ark. —A second suspect is behind bars charged in a series of midsouth church burglaries.

Today West Memphis police arrested Jonathan Murray.

Davan Cochran was arrested earlier this month in Forrest City.

Investigators say the two stole music equipment from a church in Parkin last month. One of several churches hit in Saint Francis and Cross Counties.

They say the two then sold the stolen goods to Memphis pawn shops.

Cochran was wearing a GPS monitor after being released from prison on burglary charges.

The monitor placed Cochran at all of the burglary sites.