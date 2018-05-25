× Police: ‘D-Money’ tries to rob friend, gets shot in the leg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly trying to rob his own friend.

Delondre “D-Money” Nolen and another man went by the victim’s house in the 3400 block of Bradcrest Drive Wednesday evening and robbed him, police said.

During a struggle, the victim took Nolen’s pistol from him and shot him in the leg. He then held the suspect on the ground until police made the scene.

Nolen was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was then taken to 201 Poplar where he was booked on aggravated robbery charges.

The victim told police the two men had known each other for 10 years.

It’s unclear if police have taken the second suspect into custody.