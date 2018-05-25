× Nurse practitioner accused of writing 300 fraudulent prescriptions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nurse practitioner is behind bars after allegedly writing hundreds of fraudulent prescriptions.

According to police, Kathryn Russell was terminated from her position as a nurse practitioner at Consolidated Health Services of Memphis on February 12. After she was let go, several local pharmacies began contacting her former employer asking about prescriptions she was writing with the business name on them.

The company said any prescription written by Russell in association with their company after her termination is fraudulent.

Investigators said they later discovered Russell had written 300 such prescriptions between February 12 and April 2018.

When confronted by police, she admitted the subjects were patients but she didn’t remember writing the prescriptions.

She was charged with impersonating a licensed professional.