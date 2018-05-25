× News Channel 3 ranked No. 1 in all newscasts, according to Nielsen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG-TV News Channel 3 continues its news winning streak, ranking No. 1 in all local newscasts in Memphis during the May sweeps ratings period.

News Channel 3 won every head-to-head news race all week long, including local morning news from 4:30-10 a.m., midday news, afternoon news from 4-6:30 p.m., late news at 10 p.m., and every local newscast on the weekend.

“I am proud of everyone in front of and behind the camera for covering news that matters — breaking stories, elections, and meaningful coverage of issues that touch lives,” News Director Bruce Moore said. “I ask the team every day to make sure we put our viewers first, and it’s great when our viewers reward us for that.”

WREG President and General Manager Ron Walter added, “Memphis has a wonderful list of events in May … many of them outdoors. Our Weather Experts helped folks stay ahead of inconvenient, sometimes severe weather, and our news team provided superb coverage. We know our viewers have choices, and we thank them for choosing us first … in every single local newscast.”

In Memphis, one rating point equals 6,493 households, or 16,520 viewers. Here are complete live + same-day viewing household numbers by time-period:

4:30 a.m. — WREG wins with a 4.1 rating to WMC’s 1.9 and WHBQ’s 1.6

5 a.m. — WREG wins with a 5.4. WHBQ and WMC averaged 2.3 rating points to WATN’s 0.7

5:30 a.m. —WREG wins with a 5.7 to WHBQ’s second place 3.1, WMC’s third place 2.8 and WATN’s fourth place 1.0

6 a.m. —WREG wins again with a 6.2 over WMC’s 4.8, WHBQ’s 4.3, and WATN’s 1.1

9 a.m. —WREG wins. Only WREG, WHBQ and WATN had newscasts. WREG and WHBQ won the hour with a 5.1 ratings tie over WATN’s 0.8.

Midday —WREG wins—Its 8.0 is higher than all competitors’ ratings combined. WHBQ averaged a 3.4, WMC a 2.9, and WATN a 1.1. WREG and WMC air midday newscasts at Noon, while WHBQ and WATN air at 11AM.

4 p.m. — WREG wins with a 7.4 to WMC’s 3.6

4:30 p.m. —WREG wins with a 6.1 to WMC’s 4.3

5 p.m. —WREG wins again, with a 7.4 to WMC’s 6.1, WHBQ’s 4.4, and WATN’s 1.7

6 p.m. —WREG wins with an 8.3, ahead of WMC’s 7.4, WHBQ’s 4.5 and WATN’s 1.6

10 p.m. —WREG wins with a 7.9. WMC averaged a 7, WHBQ a 4.7 and WATN averaged a 1.3

Weekends

Morning —WREG wins weekend mornings Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts win with a 5.7 average to WMC’s 3.8 and WHBQ’s 2.3

Evening —WREG wins evenings too, winning 5PM Saturday with a 4.1 and 6PM with a 5.6. WMC only aired one 5 and 6PM newscast during this measurement period, delivering a 3.6 and 4.5 rating, respectively. WREG wins Sunday at 5PM with a 4.4 average to WATN’s 4.1, WMC’s 2.5, and WHBQ’s 1.7.

10 p.m. —WREG wins with a 7.8 weekend average over WMC’s 4.9, WHBQ’s 4.6, and WATN’s 1.0 Sunday Average.

Nielsen Media Research’s “May Sweeps” TV measurement took place from April 29-May 23 in the Memphis TV market.