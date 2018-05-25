× Two-year-old girl shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A little girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed the two-year-old was shot in the backside and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The child was in the 5000 block of Wooddale in Parkway Village when the incident happened.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. They didn’t release any additional details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.