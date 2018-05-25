Berclair teen says someone is creeping around her window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A teenage girl believes she stopped a man from breaking into her bedroom window early Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old girl, who asked to not have her name used, said she is scared to sleep in the home where she lives in a Berclair subdivision off Macon, not far from Treadwell park.

The 16-year-old and a friend were asleep in her room when she said she heard a sound and saw her blinds moving as someone was pushing on part of the air conditioning unit in the window.

The two teens hid in the closet and called the police. She said she saw a man's figure.

The teen said the man used a table right in front of her window and jumped off and ran over to a nearby fence.

The fence is now bent and they snapped a picture of the shoe prints on the table.

She said the fact that she doesn't know what his intentions where makes her nervous.

What's even scarier, she said this is not the first time, she can count several other occasions over the last few weeks where she has seen suspicious activity outside her window, always in the morning, even a neighbors chair has been found below her window.

The teen and her family say police did come to the house.

We reached out to MPD for more information but as of 6:15 p.m. on Friday they did not see a report of the incident.