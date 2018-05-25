× Shooter detained at middle school in Noblesville, Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a reported school shooting in Noblesville, Indiana.

According to WTTV, a teenager and an adult were both injured and rushed to separate hospitals in Indianapolis after someone opened fire at Noblesville West Middle School Friday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was not able to provide the station with an update on the victims’ conditions.

Authorities quickly detained the suspect. They don’t believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.