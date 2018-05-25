9-foot alligator wanders onto college campus in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. — An alligator caused a stir by meandering onto the campus of a nursing school in Mississippi.

The Natchez Democrat reports that the 9-foot (2.7-meter) gator appeared Thursday on the Alcorn State University satellite campus in Natchez.

A campus security officer, Lt. Kevin King, says he was out for a walk when he noticed the reptile lying in the shade under a bush.

An restrained alligator lies Thursday, May 24, 2018, outside of the School of Nursing building at the Alcorn State University satellite campus in Natchez, Miss. Wildlife officers wrangled the 9-foot gator into the back of a pickup truck for removal. (Nicole Hester/The Natchez Democrat, via AP)

He called state wildlife officers. They wrangled the alligator into the back of a pickup truck, but only after it thrashed around and hissed at them.

People watched from a distance and snapped photos on their phones.

Natchez is by the Mississippi River, and alligators are common in the area. In 2017, a group of hunters caught a gator that was just over 14 feet (4.3 meters) long.

