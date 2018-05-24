× Sons of Confederate Veterans says it’s appealing decision on statue removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Sons of Confederate Veterans local chapter said Thursday it’s appealing a judge’s ruling on Memphis’ removal of three Confederate statues from city parks last year.

The chapter had sued the city of Memphis and Memphis Greenspace, claiming the city’s transfer of two parks to nonprofit Memphis Greenspace was illegal.

However, a Davidson County judge last week ruled the transfer was legal.

Bruce McMullen, the city’s chief legal officer, said last week that the city anticipated that any decision would be appealed to the state Supreme Court, and said the city is prepared to defend itself again.