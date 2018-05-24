× Reyes dominates in final rehab start with Redbirds

MEMPHIS – Alex Reyes dazzled on the mound in an injury rehab start for the Memphis Redbirds (29-19) Thursday night at AutoZone Park, striking out 13 and giving up just one hit in 7.0 innings in a 7-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers).

Reyes struck out nine-straight at one point from the third-through-sixth innings, setting a new Pacific Coast League record for most consecutive strikeouts. He tossed 90 pitches, 62 of which went for strikes. In his four injury rehab appearances, Reyes struck out 44 in 23.0 innings and did not allow a run. Opponents hit just .048 against him.

Reyes’ performance included striking out the side in the second, fourth, and fifth innings.

Oscar Mercado was 4-for-5 with three RBI, and he also stole a base. On his current eight-game hitting streak, Mercado is hitting .583 (21-36), and seven of the eight games have been multi-hit contests. Patrick Wisdom is now on a nine-game hitting streak after a 1-for-4 showing.

Max Schrock, Luke Voit, and Randy Arozarena also had two hits for the Redbirds.

Oklahoma City got four runs in the top of the eighth to turn a 5-0 Memphis lead into a 5-4 advantage, but Memphis put the game away with a pair of runs in the home-half of the eighth.

Preston Guilmet earned his ninth save of the season with 1.1 innings of work.

The Redbirds’ nine-game homestand continues through Tuesday against Colorado Springs (Brewers).

-memphisredbirds.com