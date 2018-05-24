× Parachutist’s location still unknown after reported Shelby Forest crash landing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is still no sign of a man who reportedly crash landed in a Shelby County forest with a parachute.

Several people told WREG they saw the parachutist but no one knows where he landed.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent hours last night searching an area south of Shelby Forest. It was a massive search and rescue effort with fire trucks, ambulances and ATVs on Little John Road near Woodstock Cuba Road.

The search area is heavily wooded and so far it’s still unclear where he landed.

“We saw him. He was up high and I was telling my neighbor, I said, ‘You know, I wouldn`t be out this time of night in the parachute,'” said one witness.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they may continue the search Thursday morning.