North Memphis residents say garbage was left in front of home for two weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - North Memphis residents are finally rid of an eye sore that caused problems. We're talking about a giant pile of garbage left in front of a home on Ash Street. The issue was resolved hours after WREG started asking questions.

It included bags of trash, couches, and a mattress.

People who live in the area say it was there for two weeks.

The house is right down the street from two schools.

Beverly Goliday was not happy about it.

"It's an eyesore for one thing and it attracts bugs, roaches, and rats," she said, "And the children have to pass by here going to school and that's not a healthy situation for them."

The trash was still there this morning. So, we tracked down the landlord, a man named DC Franklin. He said he didn't realize people were so concerned.

"This is all a shock," he said.

He says it's his nephew's stuff that was left behind when he kicked his nephew out. Franklin said he asked the city to pick it up last week.

"They couldn't give me a date but they would pick it up," Franklin said.

Crews picked it up today after we asked about the issue. But that was after we talked to Franklin, who promised immediate action.

"I'll probably get a truck or something and haul it off or something since Channel 3 is here," he told us today, "Give me a couple days. I'll take care of it."

Landlords are ultimately responsible for garbage left behind. In a situation like that, the city will pick it up, but likely charge the landlord for it.