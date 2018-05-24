× Man charged after firing shots inside Top Notch Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly opening fire inside the Top Notch Market putting three people inside in “clear and imminent danger,” police said.

The incident happened over the weekend on Stage Road.

Nathaniel Mebane III was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after he reportedly became involved in a fight with two other men. During the fight Mebane reportedly pulled out a weapon to defend himself.

One of the men ran from the store. The other- followed closely by two employees – ran to the back of the store and hid behind a wall to hide. Despite the fact that everyone had fled for cover, Mebane reportedly reloaded the gun and, after a prolonged time period, opened fire at the wall where the three men were hiding.

The entire incident was caught on camera.