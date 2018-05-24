Live at 9: David Lenoir, Missing Children Day & Chris Thomas

Meet mayor candidate David Lenoir

We continue to get closer to Election Day and today we sat down with one candidate for Shelby County mayor. David Lenoir has served as the county trustee since 2010 and talks about some things facing the county today.

National Missing Children Day

It's National Missing Children Day and the latest numbers are shocking. According to the FBI's National Crime Information Center more than 32,000 children are missing across America.

Right here in the Mid-South, Len Edwards and the Commission on Missing and Exploited Children help to ensure that every child is safe.

Comedian Chris Thomas

He's worked with everyone from Whoopie Goldberg to Stevie Wonder to Prince, and he's down TV, radio, movies and standup. In fact, Chris Thomas' Sugar Ray Leonard impression is so good, Sugar Ray wasn't even sure it wasn't him.

Check out Thomas at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend.

Cooking with Patrick Gilbert

We're getting ready for a big holiday weekend with Memorial Day coming up on Monday. With that being said, most of you are probably planning on getting together with family and friends.

Patrick Gilbert is a chef at Restaurant Iris and is here to show you some techniques to prepare your meat before it hits the grill.