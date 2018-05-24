× ‘It doesn’t make no sense’: Memphians sick of the violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “We grew up in this community. It’s been so many killings in this community. It just don’t make no sense. It’s sad. I’m so sick and tired. It doesn’t make no sense.”

People in a North Memphis neighborhood told WREG they’re fed up with gun violence after another young man was shot and killed Wednesday.

A man in his 20s died outside the Save Market on Oakwood Street near Hollywood.Police said they’re looking for several suspects who ran from the scene all while neighbors said the violence has to stop.

Commentary provided by Ms. Tarliscia Rainey.

