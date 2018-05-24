× Davis to return to Ole Miss for senior season

OXFORD, Miss. – After testing the NBA Draft waters without hiring an agent, Ole Miss guard Terence Davis has decided to return to school for his senior season. Davis, the Rebels’ leading scorer for each of the past two seasons, went through several workouts with NBA teams before ultimately choosing to return to Oxford for one more year. “I had a fantastic learning experience from the NBA Draft process over the last four weeks. It’s made me a better player in preparation for my future,” said Terence Davis. “I look forward to returning for my senior year at Ole Miss in pursuit of an NCAA Tournament berth.”

Davis is already one of 39 Rebels to score more than 1,000 points throughout his Ole Miss career. The Southaven, Mississippi, native has played in 88 games as a Rebel, including all 68 games over the last two seasons. Last season, he led Ole Miss in scoring (13.8 ppg), rebounds (6.2 rpg) and blocks (28). Among players in the Southeastern Conference, Davis ranked 14th in rebounding and 20th in scoring. He was 10th in defensive rebounding, pulling down 4.7 defensive boards per game. Davis recorded at least 20 points in seven games, including a 30-point outburst at Arkansas (Jan. 20).

During the 2016-17 campaign, Davis had a breakout sophomore season. He averaged 14.9 points per game after only providing 1.8 points per game as a freshman (largest increase in scoring among any returning player in the conference). Davis ranked fourth in the league in field goal percentage (.482) and recorded 20+ points in six different games. He became a playmaker on both sides of the floor, leading the Rebels with 50 steals as well.

“Terence truly benefited from the NBA Draft process this spring,” said Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis. “TD received very positive feedback from his multiple workouts but is now ready to return to Ole Miss and work diligently to becoming one of the very best guards in college basketball.”

