Authorities searching for missing 76-year-old Byhalia woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 76-year-old woman from Marshall County.

Vonda Mae Fizer was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Dudley Place in Byhalia.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgement.

Fizer was described as being 4’10” tall, weighing 80 pounds with silver or gray hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. She was also carrying a large black bag.

If you know anything that could help locate her, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 252-1204.