× Suspect charged in Helena-West Helena shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a driver in Helena-West Helena, Chief Smith, with the Helena-West Helena Police Department, said.

Jevon Byrd, 19, has been charged for shooting 55-year-old Fredrick Lacey Sunday night.

According to police, Frederick Lacey was shot multiple times while sitting at a stop sign in the area of North 5th and Garland around 8:30 p.m. He tried to drive away from the scene and ended up hitting a fire hydrant two blocks down the street on Anderson.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.