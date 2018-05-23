× Sheriff’s office wants 16-year-old murder suspect back in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will go to court to try and bring a juvenile offender back to Shelby County.

The 16 year old is awaiting trial as an adult for first-degree murder.

In February, she was transferred to the Department of Corrections prison in Nashville from the Juvenile Detention Center after prosecutors decided to try her as an adult. At the time, Shelby County officials told WREG they didn’t have a place to hold young women who are being held as adults but under 18.

She was held in solitary confinement once she arrived in Nashville.

She sheriff’s office wants to bring her back to Memphis since they found a suitable space for her in juvenile court.

