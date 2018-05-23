× Rescuers searching for man possibly stuck in parachute in North Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Rescuers from multiple agencies are searching for a man who may have gone down with a parachute Wednesday evening near Shelby Forest, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Crews appear to be concentrating on a wooded area near LIttle John Road and Woodstock Cuba Road.

WREG saw fire trucks, ambulances and ATVs arriving to the scene around 8 p.m.

“We saw him he was up high and I was telling my neighbor, I said, you know, I wouldn’t be out this time of night in the parachute,” said Roscoe Banks.

“A friend of mine’s son said they saw him, waving at him or waving to him, saw him go down,” said Joe Perry.

It’s unclear where the parachute landed, but Banks said it was big and rainbow-colored.

“They saw him go down, but whether he went down in the trees or not, I’m not sure,” said Perry.

We will update you as more information becomes available.