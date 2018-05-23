× Police searching for suspects following deadly double shooting overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three possible suspects following a deadly overnight shooting.

When first responders arrived in the 2700 block of Firzer Road near Pendleton around 11 p.m. they found one person inside a car dead and another suffering for a gunshot wound.

That second victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests but told WREG three suspects were seen driving away in a pickup truck.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this case.