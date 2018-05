× Police: Man killed in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot in the 1600 block of Oakwood in North Memphis Wednesday evening, Memphis Police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the suspects, who fled the scene, knew the victim.

No arrests have been made.

This is an active scene.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.