Police identify victims in deadly double shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police identified the victims who were killed in a double shooting in the Nutbush neighborhood Sunday.

Ricardo Mendieta, 48, and Antonio Villarreal, 57, were killed in the 3600 block of South Lloyd Circle near Jackson and Orchi around 5:30 p.m.

Neighbors told WREG they heard at least eight gunshots and said they don’t feel safe in this neighborhood any more.

The motive for the crime is still unclear.

The suspect reportedly drove off in a white pickup truck.

If you were in the area and have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

