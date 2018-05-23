Police, fire crews working five-vehicle crash at Riverdale, River Bend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cars caught on fire and fire crews rushed to rescue a trapped individual inside another following a five-vehicle crash at Riverdale and River Bend Wednesday morning.

WREG was told two cars were traveling southbound on Riverdale when they clipped each other sending one into a red Camaro. That vehicle then spun out of control into the northbound lanes, hitting two other drivers during their morning commute.

Two cars did catch on fire.

We were also told one person involved in the crash became trapped in their vehicle. Thankfully, that person has been rescued by first responders.

It’s unclear if anyone was seriously injured.