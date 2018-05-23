× NFL Draft coming to Nashville in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Nashville will be hosting the 2019 NFL Draft, the league announced on Wednesday.

It’s big news for Nashville as the draft annually draws plenty of NFL fan interest to the host city. In both 2015 and 2016, the draft was held in Chicago. In 2017 it moved to Philadelphia before making its way back down south to Dallas in 2018.

“Following an exciting and successful event in Dallas, we’re thrilled to take the NFL draft to Nashville. The city has a passionate fan base and offers iconic locations that will enable us to expand the Draft in unique ways,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We look forward to working with the Tennessee Titans, the City of Nashville, and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp to deliver a memorable celebration of football to our fans and incoming players.”

The NFL draft will take place April 25-27, 2019.

According to the NFL, the event will incorporate several landmarks in Downtown Nashville hopefully boosting interest for NFL fans to visit Music City and the state of Tennessee.

Other cities that were up for consideration include Las Vegas and Denver.