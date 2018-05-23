× New bike share program could help Memphians get fit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cycling Magazine once named Memphis one of the worst cities in America for cycling, but that all changed Wednesday in a big way with the roll out of a new bike share program.

Around 300 cyclists helped Explore Bike Share launch the program on Court Square downtown. The program is starting out with 600 bikes at 60 stations across the city, but next year the non-profit group plans to add 300 more bikes and 30 more stations.

“We’ve only been riding about ten minutes. So far, the bikes are amazing,” said Brandon Thomas.

Brandon Thomas with ‘Guilt Free Pastries’ lost 125 pounds cycling. He is hoping the bike share will get Memphians moving and help them adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“We are a very unhealthy community and it’s an opportunity for everybody to get out and get fit,” said Thomas.

The prices range from $5 for one hour and up to $120 for a yearly pass.

Some tourists from Nebraska spotted the bikes downtown and decided to take them for a spin.

“It seemed like a cool way to drive around the city. So, we thought we would take a shot at it. I guess we are the guinea pigs,” said Tara Martin.

You can pay for a ride at a kiosk, with an app or by dialing a phone number.

For more information on the bike share program and a map of the various stations click here.