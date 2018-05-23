× Memphis city pools begin opening Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s hot and you need a pool. Lucky for you, Memphis city pools will start opening Saturday.

For this holiday weekend, pools will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.m and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. After that, normal hours of operation will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m.

Pools opening Saturday:

Douglass – 1616 Ash Street

Ed Rice – 2907 N. Watkins Street

Gaisman – 4223 Macon Road

Lester – 317 Tillman Street

Pine Hill – 973 Alice Avenue

Raleigh – 3678 Powers Road

Tom Lee – 328 Peach Avenue

Westwood – 833 Western Park Drive

Willow – 4777 Willow Road

Pools opening June 9:

Charlie Morris – 1225 Brown Avenue

Gooch – 1974 Hunter Avenue

L.E. Brown – 617 South Orleans Street

Riverview – 182 Joubert Avenue

Pools will be open through July 28. Admission is free, but you must have a city pool card.

You can register for a pool card on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Hickory Hill

Bickford

Skinner

Marion Hale

Charles Powell

Riverview

Pine Hill

Charlie Morris

Ed Rice

Raleigh

Douglass

Gaisman

Lester

Admission to pools is free with the card. For more information on how to register click here.

Please note that if you have City Access Card issued by the Memphis Public Library, your card is still valid. If you were issued a “Pool Card ID” from 2008 – 2012, you will need to register for a new City Access Card.