Man charged after having sex with 14-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly confessing to having sex with a 14 year old girl.

The girl told police she was approached by a man in a red Ford Mustang near Highland Street and Southern Avenue in mid May. He told her to get in the car and then drove to another location where they agreed to have sex.

She said the man – later identified as Calvin Williams – knew she was 14 years of age when the encounter took place.

Williams was charged with aggravated statutory rape.