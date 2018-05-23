Live at 9: Floyd Bonner for sheriff, Hillbilly Rock & Amy Black

Meet Floyd Bonner

This week we’ve introducing you to the candidates for Shelby County mayor and sheriff. In this featured interview from Live at 9, we sat down with Floyd Bonner who is currently the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.

He has been in command staff for a full decade and explains why he wants the job.

Hillbilly Rock exhibit to open at Graceland

When Graceland is brought up you automatically think of Elvis Presley, but the king of rock and roll will soon share some space with country music artists like Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt.

It’s all part of the new Hillbilly Rock exhibit which opens early next month.

Watercooler Wednesday

In this Watercooler Wednesday Michelle Lewis, Bev Johnson and Austen Onek discuss everything from the former first family to a popular rapper calling out a fan on stage.

Music with Amy Black

The Pure Memphis Music Series is back with the very talented Amy Black. She performed on WREG’s Live at 9 before taking the stage at the Old Dominic Distillery.