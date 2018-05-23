× ‘Give me what you got’: Suspect tries to stab robbery victim in Walmart parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance cameras captured video of a man wanted for allegedly robbing a woman at knife point in the Walmart parking lot.

The incident reportedly happened at the store in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill late Monday evening.

The victim said she was loading her groceries into her car when the suspect approached her and yelled “give me what you got.” She turned around and noticed the man had a knife in his possession.

Scared, she hesitated for just a moment. That’s when he tried to stab her, she said.

He then grabbed her phone, got into a 2000 white Ford Explorer and headed south.

The suspect was caught on camera shortly before the incident. If you know who he is or can help police in any way, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.