Family holds vigil for 9-year-old girl killed in car accident in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered to honor and remember 9-year-old Jaliya Lewis Wednesday night.

She was killed in a car accident when her mother, Racqual Conner, fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a tree at Spottswood and Goodwyn in Orange Mound Sunday morning.

The large crowd was overwhelmed with emotion as they honored Jaliya's life.

Jessica Myles, Jaliya's aunt, says the crash was an accident.

"Her parents are the best parents I know, and they lived their life for these children. My sister spent 90 percent of her time taking care of her children," she said.

Myles tells us her niece had such a bright future.

"She was intelligent. She won spelling bees. She was a bright straight-A student."

Myles says she was their little superstar.

"There was nothing this little girl could not do. She could sew an outfit, cook, pick and pull greens and she knew how to make dressings."

Two other children were in the car during the accident.

They were also hurt, along with Racqual, but survived.

Investigators say none of the children were wearing seat belts.

"She's trying to hold on to her sanity, and we can't be there to support her. It's devastating," Myles said.

Racqual Conner has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, driving with a suspended license and no insurance and three counts of violation of the child restrain law.