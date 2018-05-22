WREG speaks to driver who witnessed West Memphis police chase: ‘It’s pretty scary’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating the police chase in West Memphis that shut down part of an interstate and ended with one man dead.

Officials say it started with the suspect, 47-year-old Ronald Clinton, stealing something at Walmart and ended with him driving into oncoming traffic on I-40 near the Arkansas-Tennessee border.

We spoke to a truck driver over the phone who said he watched it all unfold.

"I noticed there was a bunch of police lights flashing in my rear view mirror,and I was like, 'Oh, they're coming mighty fast," truck driver Anthony said.

Anthony said the black car the suspect was in was leading the way at first, but patrol cars were able to box him in.

"One car hit [the suspect's car] and made it spin. As it spun almost into the wall, one of the officers jumped out and went to the passenger side and started firing into the vehicle."

He said his own adrenaline took over and he dropped down behind his dashboard.

"It's pretty scary. You think you only see stuff like this on TV, but I was actually witnessing it and it was going on in real life."

He said he heard at least three gunshots.

At that time, he looked back up and thought the scene was over.

"It was a pause. Then, once I looked up, the car had started coming in the other direction and went into oncoming traffic."

Anthony said he couldn't see if the driver had a gun or hear what was being said between him and police.

He personally decided to drive away in fear of what could happen.

"I didn't want to take a chance on getting hit by a stray bullet."

Video shows the suspect collided with a semi-truck.

Officials say Clinton was then taken to the hospital where he died.

It's unclear if it was the gunfire or crash that killed him.

Arkansas State Police say they're not going to release any more statements until the prosecuting attorney rules on their findings.