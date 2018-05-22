× West Memphis chase suspect identified by state police

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police have identified the suspect who died following a police chase Monday afternoon in West Memphis.

Ronald Clinton of Memphis led West Memphis police on a chase after they tried to stop him in the eastbound lanes of I-40 around 5 p.m. Monday, authorities said. During the pursuit he allegedly struck several patrol cars.

At one point, he even reversed directions, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. One witness said the driver was weaving in and out of oncoming traffic before hitting a fuel tanker near mile marker 280.

Clinton was pulled from the wreckage and taken to an area hospital where he later died. At least one officer opened fire on the 47-year-old, authorities said. However, his exact cause of death remains unclear.

On Monday, WREG reported Clinton may have robbed a Walmart before the incident.

Arkansas State Police are handling the case.