Suspect exposes himself to 11 year old in Wolfchase Galleria bathroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after he allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old boy around the neck and exposed himself.

The incident happened Saturday evening at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.

According to police, Robert Collier grabbed the boy around the neck while he was trying to leave the bathroom. The child was able to push the man away, but was prevented from reaching the door.

That’s when Collier allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself. He then grabbed the child’s hand and tried to force the 11-year-old to touch him.

The child’s mother- who was outside the bathroom – heard her son scream “stop” and rushed to his aid.

Collier was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated sexual battery.