Statutory rape charge against Mark Giannini dropped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The statutory rape charges against former businessman Mark Giannini have been dropped.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the judge determined prosecutors did not present evidence suggesting Giannini knew the young lady he met on the social dating site Seeking Arrangements was under the age of 18 when they began having sex.

Also, she reportedly posed as someone 18+ on the dating site so it wasn’t up to Gianinni to verify that she was in fact underage– he’d have no reason to believe she was lying.

The two reportedly had relations at his home on multiple occasions and exchanged nude photos.

Giannini remains on probation in another drug case and he still has two other rape cases lined up for trial.