Police searching for suspects accused of robbing U of M students on Highland Strip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are searching for three men accused of robbing a group of University of Memphis students at gunpoint on May 13 around 2 a.m.

It happened on Patterson between campus and the Highland Strip.

Four victims are exchange students at The University of Memphis and the fifth is a friend.

They were too shaken up to be interviewed.

Police released footage in hopes of identifying the suspects.

They say the three men walked along the sidewalk and held up the group of students at gunpoint, cleared their pockets and punched one of the victim’s in the face.

The robbers then bolted down the road before police got to the scene.

Police are asking for your help finding the thieves to ease concerns in the area, especially because this is a busy area right in the middle of the Highland Strip and the U of M campus.

If you recognize the men in the video call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.