Man robbed after cashing check at Union Avenue Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A customer at the Kroger on Union Avenue in Midtown said a man let him skip in line, then robbed him when he walked to his car.

The victim told police he went to the Kroger at 1 p.m. Friday to cash a check. A man in line let him go first.

Once he cashed the check, he left to get in his girlfriend’s car outside.

That’s when he says the same man walked up to the side of the car with a handgun and said, “Give me the money.” He walked away with the victim’s cash.

Police released a photo of the suspect Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.