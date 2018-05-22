× Man convicted in 2014 Family Dollar store beating, robbery convicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused in a brutal attack and robbery inside a local Family Dollar store has been convicted in the crime.

Deddrick Clay was found guilty in the 2014 especially aggravated robbery and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Witnesses inside the Park Avenue store claimed Clay was standing in line with a box of laundry detergent when he suddenly ordered the assistant store manager to open the safe. Despite implying he had a gun, the manager told another employee to call police.

That’s when Clay beat the manager so bad it left the individual with facial fractures. He then jumped over the counter, grabbed the cash registers and began slamming them on the counter until they opened.

Investigators said they were ultimately able to identify Clay as the suspect thanks to fingerprints left on the box of detergent.