Bass Pro employee accused of stealing $30k in just 7 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee for Bass Pro Shops is in serious trouble after allegedly embezzling more than $30,000 from the store in less than seven months time.

According to police, the store became aware of the theft after noticing that numerous items were missing that showed to have been returned by customers. All of the items, investigators said, were processed by an employee named Alan Weems, but did not have the required customer signatures.

Surveillance video further revealed Weems was in fact making the returns, but without a customer present, they said. He was reportedly seen on camera putting the cash amount of the return into a envelope and then taking it to a back room where it disappeared.

During other instances, Weems allegedly even changed the video angle so it wouldn’t capture him making the returns.

Weems only worked for Bass Pro Shops from September 2017 to April 2018. In that time period, he reportedly stole $30,955.

He was arrested and charged with theft of property.