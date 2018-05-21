West Memphis police investigate overnight shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.— Police in West Memphis are investigating a shooting at home at the corner of 13th Street and Vanburen Avenue.

Police are releasing few details, but neighbors told WREG they heard several shots just before 1 a.m. Monday morning and said the male victim may have been shot as many as six times.

Neighbors said lately they are hearing more and more gunfire around them at all hours of the day and said just two days ago someone crashed their vehicle in the neighborhood during a high-speed chase with police.

"I heard at least 3 or 4 shots, maybe more," Mike Jones said.

Jones says the gunfire got him out of bed and when he checked a short time later, he saw blue lights and police down the street.

Investigators were focusing on a house at the corner of 13th and VanBuren with a silver car in the driveway. Monday morning at least two bullet holes were visible in the side of that vehicle.

Neighbors say the people who live at the house haven't been there long.

They heard a man was shot at least six times, and say it makes them nervous.

People on this street said they weren't completely surprised someone was shot. They say lately they've been hearing more and more gunfire and just a few days ago a man crashed his car in the neighborhood running from police

Someone was in a high speed chase and ran into a fence on 15th and Jackson a block away two nights ago, a neighbor said.

"It used not be this bad, but had gotten worse. Yeah we hear shots all the time," said

Sammie Love said she enjoys sitting on her front porch, but now finds herself spending most of her time inside her house where she feels safer.