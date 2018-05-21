× Weekend burglary goes off without a hitch — until suspects’ car became stuck in the mud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A burglary over the weekend didn’t go according to plan after the suspects’ car became stuck in the mud, police say.

According to police, the homeowner reported the burglary Saturday from the 3300 block of Carnes. Overnight, the suspects allegedly entered the home and stole two air conditioning units, lawn equipment and other property valued at $1,000.

It appears they were also in the process of stealing the homeowner’s refrigerator when they noticed their Toyota Camry was stuck in the mud. The car, along with the refrigerator, was still in the homeowner’s backyard when police arrived the next day.

The other items were gone.

As they were investigating, a neighbor approached police stating a woman had approached him the previous night asking if he could help pull her car out of the mud. He was giving a statement to officers when he suddenly spotted the same woman at the crime scene, police said.

That woman — identified as Terry Butler — admitted she owned the car. She further revealed other details about the crime including her alleged accomplice. So far, it does not appear that person has been charged.

However Butler has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.