Police: One person injured in North Memphis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at Jackson and Manassas in North Memphis left one person injured with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

The condition is unknown.

Witnesses tell WREG several shots were fired from one car to another.

One woman says he was in People's Grocery getting a loaf of bread when the shots rang out. She says some of the bullets hit her car.

We will update this story as more information is available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

35.156986 -90.033253