Police: Memphis man missing, may be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is missing and could be in danger.

Police said 26-year-old Adrian Smith disappeared from his Frayser home last night.

Smith has a mental illness that requires medication.

He was last seen in a black 2013 Chevy Malibu with Illinois plates leaving his home in the 2500 of Lisa Avenue.

Call police at (901) 545-COPS if you know anything that can help find this man.