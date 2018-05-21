× Police: Gunman still at large following deadly double shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gunman is on the run after a deadly double shooting in the Nutbush neighborhood over the weekend.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of South Lloyd Circle near Jackson and Orchi around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two male victims were found shot to death outside a home. Neighbors told WREG they heard at least eight gunshots and said they don’t feel safe in this neighborhood any more.

“There’s gunshots over here all the time. We’re scared to death. Like I said, I was sitting in the car and I think to myself when I heard them go off ‘I wonder how far a bullet can go’ because I know it was awful close. And I thought ‘I could be sitting here in the car and a bullet could hit me out of the clear blue,’ you know.”

The suspect reportedly drove off in a white pickup truck.

If you were in the area and have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.