Man accused of trying to kidnap siblings released from custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tavius Woods, the man recently arrested for trying to kidnap two sisters, has been released on his own recognizance.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler has been following this story from the beginning and was in the courtroom Monday when a judge released him from custody.

Woods was accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from Germanshire Elementary and her older sister from Power Center Academy. Both incidents happened around the end of April.

The principal at Power Center Academy on Winchester Road told police a man called the school pretending to be a parent and asked to pick up a 14-year-old female student.

Staff called her mother who claimed the same thing had just happened to her 10-year-old daughter a few miles away at Germanshire Elementary. In the younger child’s case, Woods reportedly tried to pick her up twice.

To make matters worse, the mother said this all started back in 2013 at an after-school daycare where Woods worked. That’s where he allegedly tried to sexually assault the older daughter.

“She said he reached between her legs and told her ‘let’s have sex.’ She told him no,” said the mother.

She said in 2014, Woods was charged with solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual battery, but the charges were expunged from his record after a judge ruled he was incompetent to stand trial.

In 2016, Woods landed a job in the cafeteria at Oakshire Elementary.

In the most recent case, Woods’ attorney Blake Ballin asked a court to once again evaluate his client’s competency. That evaluation may be discussed at his next court appearance on June 4.

Woods’ mother, Terry Curry, has said previously that her son is autistic and has Down Syndrome.