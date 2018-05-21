× Driver gunned down, crashes vehicle in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Officers in Helena-West Helena are trying to find answers after a 55-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night.

According to police, Frederick Lacey was shot multiple times while sitting at a stop sign in the area of North 5th and Garland around 8:30 p.m. He tried to drive away from the scene and ended up hitting a fire hydrant two blocks down the street on Anderson.

Lacey died from his wounds several hours later after being rushed to the hospital.

A suspect was detained and taken in for questioning. However the investigation is still ongoing.