Driver gunned down, crashes vehicle in Helena-West Helena
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Officers in Helena-West Helena are trying to find answers after a 55-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night.
According to police, Frederick Lacey was shot multiple times while sitting at a stop sign in the area of North 5th and Garland around 8:30 p.m. He tried to drive away from the scene and ended up hitting a fire hydrant two blocks down the street on Anderson.
Lacey died from his wounds several hours later after being rushed to the hospital.
A suspect was detained and taken in for questioning. However the investigation is still ongoing.
